The school year used to favor working parents, but not anymore

Most working Americans take only around 17 days off each year. Yet most children get more than 80 days off from school, as the ubiquitous 180-day academic calendar stubbornly persists in most U.S. school districts. This of course presents a challenge to many working parents, since according to the BLS, there are around 33.6 million families with children under age 18, and 61.9% had both parents employed.

But it wasn’t always like this. Summer wasn’t always the official harbinger of the end of the school year, nor was 180 days the mandate for time spent in class. More than a century ago, children’s education was more in concert with the needs of caregivers–even though the labor force was predominately male. Women made up only 4.6% of the workforce in 1800 and that number rose to 32% in 1948 (now it’s nearly equal with men, with women making up 47% of the workforce).

It has less to do with farming than you think

It’s a widely held myth that the American public school system was based on the needs of the farming community. Although the earliest years of the U.S. economy depended on agriculture and the sowing and reaping schedule of crops, schools in rural areas were the only ones that tied attendance to the harvest. Two sessions held in winter and summer aided parents who needed their children’s assistance with crops in spring and fall, according to John Rury, an historian of American education at the University of Kansas.

One grammar school in Massachusetts required 12 months of education beginning as far back as 1684. “New York, for example, reported 49 weeks of schooling in 1842, a figure similar to the 11 months in Baltimore and the 251.5 days in Philadelphia,” writes Kenneth Gold, dean of education at the College of Staten Island/CUNY, in a report for the Washington Post. “These and other cities divided the school year into four quarters, and summer terms attracted comparable numbers of students to the others.”

Gold says it wasn’t a universally thought-out plan, but the number of days in the school year started reducing by the end of the 1800s. Resources were tight and holidays off became popular, he says. “While reformers worked hard to increase overall student attendance, school officials grew weary of opening schools on days when large numbers of students were not present.”

The fight over summer vacation

Summer vacation wasn’t instituted wholesale right away. However, it’s ironic that Gold points out how education experts of the day touted the hot weather break as a good chance to rejuvenate mentally and physically for both students and teachers. “School officials hastened to reassure taxpayers and parents that teachers would benefit professionally from additional training during the summer,” Gold says.

Yet as the years ticked by, research began to prove the opposite, especially in low-income families. Some research indicates that a child can lose three months of academic gains per grade level during the summer breaks.