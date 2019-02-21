Watch how fast Apple’s brand devoured Coke and Microsoft in 2013

The value of Apple’s brand was nowhere near the top of the heap in 2010, but in 2011 it grew 58% to land just below Mercedes-Benz at No. 13. After that it rose quickly to number one (nudging Coke to the side in 2013) as iPhone sales went through the roof. This graphic from global brand ranker Interbrand shows just how quickly it happened.
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 21, 2019