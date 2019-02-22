How to minimize the risk of candidate ghosting

“ Ghosting ” is a word that was once synonymous with the dating world, but in recent years, it has also become a phenomenon well-known in the work world, with job candidates not responding to a company’s efforts to woo them into their workplace–i.e., ghosting them.

As Jacquelyn Gernaey, CEO of Effective Hiring and Seven Star HR, says, “Ghosting is when a candidate who has engaged with you abruptly disengages [from you].” That could mean he or she “does not show up for an interview,” she says, “or just never calls you back or stops emailing. Sometimes candidates even ghost after accepting a job offer and never show up.”

It may seem like odd behavior from a candidate–someone actively seeking a job–but in a competitive hiring market–like the one we are in–job seekers often feel it’s acceptable to ghost a potential employer. What’s more, “keeping up with all the emails and contact from many companies is overwhelming,” says Gernaey, and a complicated interview process, one with multiple hoops to jump through, can be additional turn-offs. Or they may have simply accepted another offer–and been too embarrassed or shy to admit it another company.

Of course, no matter the reason, ghosting comes at a big loss to your company. When you are ghosted, you lose the time it takes to find–and chase–the candidate. “And sometimes you might stop looking for someone because in your mind you have the perfect candidate,” points out Gernaey. And, at the very least, she says, being ghosted “delays the time to hire.”

Luckily, there are things you can do to keep your company from being ghosted during the hiring process. Here are five steps you should take the next time you plan to post a job.

1. Make the process quick and painless

Whether you’re short staffed–you are hiring, after all!–or simply disorganized, Gernaey says she often sees the hiring process get drawn out, and that is a big mistake. If things take too long, a candidate may lose hope and decide to move on without notifying you. “The way to stop making this mistake is to communicate the timeline, and the process,” Gernaey says.

2. Use an applicant tracking system to zero in on top candidates

There are many applicant tracking systems, but one that would be particularly helpful in preventing ghosting is one that gives points to candidates’ answers. Why? Such a system “allows you to quickly focus on the applicants who are most qualified and then do the most communication with them,” says Gernaey. “Part of the communication is to say, ‘Sometimes we have applicants who don’t respond; if you feel we’re not a fit, will you let us know?'”