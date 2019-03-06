This is why you don’t think you’re creative

Think you’re not creative? You’re selling yourself short. Humans are inherently creative, born with the capacity to reflect, evaluate, come up with ideas, and find connections, says Rahaf Harfoush, author of Hustle and Float: Reclaim Your Creativity and Thrive in a World Obsessed with Work .

“We all have the capacity to be creative, and we can all improve those skills,” she says. “Like any aptitude, some are better than others and some have a stronger skill set. We’re not all LeBron James, but anybody can learn basketball.”

Why It’s Hard to Be Creative

If you’re not feeling creative, it’s likely because you’ve been programmed to adopt routines that squelch it. The rise of the knowledge economy gave us modern-day work heroes who are highly driven and successful, says Harfoush.

“We hear about the CEO who wakes up at 4 a.m.,” she says. “We hear about a successful four-hour-a-night side hustle or a 100-hour workweek. We talk about working so hard, and the narrative empowers others to do it, too.”

But this type of work ethic can lead to burnout, which hinders creativity. Harfoush, a digital anthropologist, learned this firsthand when her own drive to be successful eventually resulted in fatigue, insomnia, and hair loss. “I thought, ‘Why is this happening to me when I know better?'” she says. “I’m an ambitious person with big goals, but this way to pursue them is not sustainable.”

Productivity is based on a model of continuous output, while creativity is a messy, disjointed process that requires large chunks of unstructured time, says Harfoush.

“Our frantic actions are sucking our creative juice dry,” she says. “As we strive to eke out the most of every single second, the processes that we have implemented to make us more productive are actually depleting our creative resources.”