What your reaction to the Jussie Smollett story says about you

Jussie Smollett reportedly paid two Nigerian brothers to dress up in MAGA finery and stage a hate crime against the black, gay Empire actor–in order to raise his profile and, in turn, raise his $65k-per-episode salary. It was a Dumb Coen brothers-style scheme, and it was destined to fail. Because Smollet was a star, though, his Thursday morning arrest for felony disorderly conduct concludes weeks of media coverage, which saw an initial outpouring of support curdle into suspicion and finally disdain. The actor did succeed in raising his profile, albeit likely not in the way he’d intended. Smollett is now notorious, and it’s hard to imagine where his career in entertainment goes from here–aside from a possible Dancing with the Stars stint in two years. At the moment, everybody is talking about him, and what they’re saying says a lot about themselves.

For politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, it’s not what they’re saying (yet), but rather what they are attempting to un-say. Both the House Speaker and the congressman expressed support for Smollett in the wake of the story of the alleged attack breaking, and have since deleted their tweets. Neither has spoken publicly about the matter since then, and the reason seems obvious: They are very busy with more important matters. As explosive a revelation it is to discover that Smollett was a grifter who used racial, homophobic violence as a prop in his fiction, it’s not an urgent matter of national security or policy. If either Pelosi or Schiff are asked about the incident, they will then officially owe a response, but at this point a retraction of initial support is sufficient. Despite what outlets like the New York Post seem to believe, nobody owes an apology for believing a victim of a hate crime who filed a police report.

Other far right media outlets have responded to the Smollett revelations by questioning why anybody ever believed the purported victim at all. This line of thought takes issue with the central premise behind Smollett’s fabrication: that it’s easy to believe Trump supporters would carry out a hate crime. People like Tucker Carlson simply ignore the fact that hate crimes in America rose by 17% following the 2016 election, or that some protestors at the deadly Charlottesville Unite the Right rally wore MAGA hats, or when it turned out on the morning Smollett turned himself in that a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard had been planning on going after some of Trump’s favorite targets in a killing spree. If Fox News or Breitbart are so aggressively unsurprised that Jussie Smollett was faking his assault, one imagines they must have been shaken to their core when the cartoonishly pro-Trump van connected to last fall’s pipebomber turned out to be real. (If they were, we’ll never know–they barely talked about it.)

Using the Smollett story to lash out at those who would dare believe it is a desperate way to score easy points against anyone Trump has designated as Fake News. And when it comes to attempting to score easy points, nobody is as ready to ball as First Son Donald Trump Jr., who as of three days ago had tweeted about Jussie Smollett 35 times. Junior can’t stop gloating about Smollett’s fraud because he considers his father and the MAGA base to be the true victims here, rather than the victims of actual hate crimes who risk not being believed now. He may be constitutionally incapable of empathy.

Has anyone set the over-under on how long it will take Jussie Smollett and his Hollywood/Media enablers to find a way to blame “America” and “society” for his disreputable actions? We all know it’s only a matter of time. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2019

And of course, Trump the Elder couldn’t resist getting in on the action as well. A man who has incurred more than his fair share of alleged victims over the years–and who has vigorously defended other accused predators–finding a false accuser connected to him in any way is a godsend.