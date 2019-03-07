Why no one hears what you’re really saying

Because it’s not just what you say; it’s the way you say it, what tone of voice you use, the rate of speed in which you speak, the style you say it in, your word choice, what figures of speech you use, and more.

While most of us spend time preparing what we’ll say before a presentation or a job interview, we rarely consider the linguistic styles and conversational rituals that determine who gets heard and, in a work environment, judgments on your abilities and ideas.

Case in point, consider how subtle cross-linguistic differences can impact what and how people remember conversations and events. A study conducted by Stanford researchers found that English speakers place blame more than Spanish and Japanese speakers do. Why? Because the agent of causality is dropped in accidental events in Spanish and Japanese but not in English. For example, an English speaker may say “John broke the vase” but Spanish and Japanese speakers say “the vase broke” or “the vase was broken.”

Below are a few factors to keep in mind to help you become a more effective communicator and, in turn, a better listener for more successful talks:

Your conversation styles are off

Think about all of the nuances that happen in a conversation. There are the nonverbal cues and signals sent during turn-taking that communicates when it’s okay for a listener to speak, respond, and even interrupt. The length of the pauses that subtly send these messages is impacted by cultural factors and where you’re from.

Deborah Tannen, a professor of linguistic at Georgetown University, writes about this “subtle negotiation of signals” in the Harvard Business Review. She says someone from New York may feel uncomfortable with silences and therefore, fill it with more talk. This particular element of linguistic style leaves the other party waiting for the pause indicating turn-taking that never comes. The New Yorker may think the other party isn’t confident or has enough to contribute, whereas the listener may think the New Yorker is too pushy and not interested in anyone’s ideas except for his own.