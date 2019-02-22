Ikea hit with new class action lawsuit alleging age discrimination

Ikea has been hit with its third class action lawsuit in the United States alleging age discrimination in just over a year.

The first occurred in Philadelphia in 2018, when 54-year-old employee Frank Donofrio complained that he was unable to be promoted to management despite excellent performance. The second, a woman, last name Gorbeck, alleged both age discrimination and gender discrimination regarding pay equity in August 2018. Now, Brandon Paine, an employee at an Ikea store in New Haven, Conn., has filed a third age discrimination suit against Ikea in his district court. According to Paine’s LinkedIn profile, he has been an Active Selling Leader at the company since 2004.

The lawsuits have all been filed in a period of just over a year. And in all cases, the lawsuits argue that Ikea has fostered a workplace culture of discrimination, which systematically recruits and promotes young talent rather than workers over 40.

Ikea is far from the only company that’s been sued under these claims, as Bloomberg Law points out. Other companies include HP, Google, and Marriott International.

We have reached out to Ikea for comment and will update the story as it develops.