It took Amazon 5 years to make its first $1 billion, and only 2 days to make its latest billion

City Index has released a really interesting report that reveals how long it took some of the world’s largest companies to make their first billion dollars–and how long it took those same companies to make their most recent billion. Out of all the companies on the list, Booking Holdings (which owns Booking.com and Kayak) were the fastest to make their first $1 billion; they did it in just in three years.

Amazon came in second place, making its first $1 billion in five years. But what’s really interesting about this list is that it also shows how long it took those companies to make their most recent billion dollars. In Booking’s case, the company made its latest billion in just 28.8 days. As for Amazon, it made its latest billion in just 2.1 days.

Here’s how some other notable companies on the list compare: