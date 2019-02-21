The future of phones is cool. But is it $2,000 cool?

The idea behind the complicated new phone is simple: It’s both a tablet and a smartphone. The phone’s flexible, 7.3-inch OLED display works as a small tablet when it’s unfolded. When folded, the 4.6-inch display on the front panel takes over. The company claims the Fold has “changed the shape of the phone and the shape of tomorrow,” which is pure marketing hyperbole–which, in this case, may be at least partially true, as smartphone makers struggle with stagnant sales and experiment with new form factors.

Today, phone manufacturers are in a race to sell products that consumers have an increasingly hard time differentiating. 2018 was the first year ever to see a drop in phones sales, with Apple losing as much as 11.8% in iPhone sales compared to 2017. In response, some smartphone manufacturers are experimenting with radical industrial design, spurring a renaissance in unusual–and expensive–phones. That includes folding phones, which other smartphone makers beyond Samsung are working on.

The idea of a tablet that can easily fit in your pocket is attractive (and not only for fans of Westworld, which popularized the idea) when you take into consideration the market’s insatiable appetite for larger and larger phones. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will give you the possibility of multitasking for work and pleasure in an easy way.