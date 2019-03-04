5 important efforts by black women to boost diversity in tech, media, and finance

Black Americans have a higher unemployment rate than other racial groups, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , and much has been written about how that inequality goes straight up the ladder to the boardroom. Across industries, from tech to media and finance, statistics show people of color lack representation. Here are five initiatives, by six black women, that are attempting to address those employment gaps–and connect people of color with jobs.

BLCK VC

Sydney Sykes spent two and a half years in the venture capital world at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) focusing on consumer investments and was immediately struck by the industry’s lack of diversity. So, she (and cofounder Frederik Groce) created a formal network and community of venture professionals called BLCK VC. “I knew many of my friends in venture felt a need to connect with people who shared their unique experiences in venture,” she says. “We hope it will help give black investors the support and the community they need to succeed in venture while making the entire industry more diverse.”

Since launching over the past year and a half, the group has increased the awareness about the lack of black investors and the lack of firms with even a single black investor. Through programming, Sykes and Groce hope to “turn 200 black investors into 400 black investors by 2024.” “It’s something the black investment community thinks about every day, but even today many non-black investors tell me how surprised they are by the statistics. I hope it continues to push established and senior investors to consciously diversify their networks,” Sykes explains. “We now have Los Angeles and NYC regional board members who are actively supporting the black investment communities in their areas,” she says.

Mimconnect

Marketing and advertising professional Netta Dobbins started a simple group chat in December 2015 called Minorities in Media Connect (Mimconnect) that is works with companies looking to recruit recruitment and people of color. “We saw exponential growth in less than three weeks with over 300 people. People within the chat were sharing their stories of being one of the only POC in the office, feeling isolated, or not even being able to get their foot in the door at companies they were interested in. This need sparked us to turn it into something that had a real lasting impact,” Dobbins explains.

“Our vision is to ensure that the workforce actively reflects the world we live in. Putting high-potential leaders, marketers, and creatives of color to empower narratives is what creates more opportunity for driving business,” adds group cofounder Bianca Jeanty. Success stories from community members landing a social media manager role at OkayAfrica, to a member successfully casting people from the group for a Teen Vogue campaign are just a few examples Jeanty notes.

This month, Mimconnect plans a new platform that lets job seekers create profiles to promote their expertise and skills to hiring managers. “Companies will have access to our candidate directory of thousands of multifaceted professionals, be able to post and promote their latest openings on our site, create branded profiles that give our audience a sneak peek into their office culture, and work with us to craft workshops and events built on recruiting or retaining their current employees,” Dobbins says.