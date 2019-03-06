5 questions to ask yourself before you ask for a raise or promotion

You’ve been in your role for a while now, giving 110% to every assignment your manager hands out. You’ve volunteered for what seems like every project under the sun, and you’ve heard nothing but positive feedback every time.

You’ve been patiently waiting to see if your boss will give you a raise, or encouragement to step up to a new role. Yet they haven’t said anything of the sort. As a result, you decide it’s time to be proactive and take matters into your own hands. You’re going to advocate for yourself and ask for a raise or promotion.

Before you schedule that meeting with your boss, ask yourself these questions so that you have the best chance of success.

1. Have I been performing at a level beyond what’s expected of my role?

Some companies give raises and promotions based on tenure, but in most workplaces, you’ll probably need to show that you’ve gone above and beyond your job description–especially if you want to step up to the next level.

As design researcher Ximena Vengochea previously wrote for Fast Company, you should ideally have been performing at the level above your role for about six months. This way, when you go to your manager, you can demonstrate that you’re more than ready to take on additional responsibilities, and have already delivered the results that merit a raise.

2. Have I documented my achievements and figured out how to present them in the best way?

Unfortunately, your results at work doesn’t always speak for themselves. When your supervisor (and her boss) have multiple employees to manage and their own deliverables to worry about, they won’t always notice the amazing work that you’ve done.

Which is why it’s crucial that you document your achievements as you go along. As Jane Bianchi wrote in a previous article, you can demonstrate the significance of your results by giving them quantifiable facts, such as saving the company x amount of money, or increasing sales or revenue by x percentage. When you’re not sure what that measurement might be, think about what constitutes “success” in your role. If you’re struggling with this question, now might be the time to have this discussion with your boss and plan for your promotion later down the line.