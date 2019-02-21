Exclusive: Self-care newsletter Girls’ Night In snags funding, plans expansion

Girls’ Night In, the popular self-care newsletter with over 100,00 subscribers, just hit a new milestone: The D.C.-based editorial platform announced it raised a Series A of $500,000 from SV Angel, Third Kind Capital, and Combine VC. With the funding, GNI intends to grow beyond its newsletter prowess and invest in more offline events.

“We’re really trying to double down on our mission statement, which is to help women relax, recharge, and build more meaningful communities,” founder Alisha Ramos tells Fast Company.

Ramos, 29, launched GNI two years ago after she no longer felt compelled to go to loud bars or rowdy clubs, and instead treasured quieter hangouts with her female friends. She funneled that sentiment into a weekly newsletter that emphasized indoor pursuits, like beauty rituals, cooking, book reading, and more. It started as mix of encouraging people to spend quality time with friends as well as engage in much-needed solo time.

The tagline read: “A newsletter for women who’d rather stay in tonight.”

Today, the brand boasts more than 62,000 Instagram followers and the newsletter’s subscribers grow 5-10% month-over-month (through word of mouth). Roughly 80% of readers are women between the ages of 25 to 34, followed by women 18-24 and 25-45. Advertisers, meanwhile, range from big brands like Netflix to cult favorites like Everlane and Parachute.

More: This post-breakup concierge service handles all your moving-out needs–and more

In growing her company, Ramos looks to achieve the success of three brands: the strong values and company culture of Patagonia, community-centric mission and enthusiasm of Outdoor Voices, and the audience-focused mentality of Glossier.