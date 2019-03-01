How to get seniors on board with sustainability

We are so accustomed to thinking of climate change as a partisan wedge issue that it’s easy to overlook another dividing line: age. Young Republicans are rapidly breaking from older generations on climate change and energy issues. Conservative baby boomers and their elders are the last supporters of increased offshore drilling for fossil fuels, Pew Research found , and as conservative millennials increasingly indicate concern over the effects of climate change, people aged 65 and older are most likely to say environmental laws aren’t worth the cost or effort.

This trend makes some sense from a purely pragmatic standpoint. To put it bluntly: Seniors have much less stake in earth’s future than do younger generations. Yet concern for the future is nearly always how we frame green initiatives. The United Nations IPPC climate report, for example, described in stark detail the global calamities headed our way to spur urgent action on slashing carbon emissions; the growing movement away from disposable plastic products is often framed in the context of saving earth’s oceans and its wildlife; renewable energy is marketed as the energy technology of the future.

But for these initiatives to succeed, we must get seniors onboard. They hold the keys to shaping the future of younger generations, whether it’s supporting sustainable products and initiatives or blocking legislation to address climate change.

It’s time to change the conversation. We need a radical new approach to how we market sustainability to seniors as a whole. Instead of focusing on the future, what if we focused on the past?

Take a look at “Make America Great Again.” Politics aside, it harkens back to a past time when things were, in some people’s minds, “better.” We should follow this same path when it comes to sustainability, but, for example, think about it through the lens of a hunter or fisherman, with messaging that conjures up memories of being in the great outdoors with one’s grandparents: “Leaving the campsite better than you found it,” or “waste not want not.” New product delivery startup Loop used nostalgia quite effectively by tying their reusable packaging initiative to a time when the milkman showed up at your doorstep, collected your milk bottles and exchanged them for clean bottles with milk inside.

A great example and cautionary tale can be found in the packaging of “the Green New Deal.”

An overwhelming majority of registered voters–81%–across parties and ages expressed support for the Green New Deal, the transformative outline to tackle planet-warming carbon emissions and rebuild middle-class economic opportunity and security. It name is inspired, of course, by FDR’s mammoth mobilization of public works, programs, and regulations in response to the Great Depression that produced decades of unprecedented prosperity for the middle class.