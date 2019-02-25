There is a simple way to improve the world’s food systems

In recent decades, the international community has made impressive strides against hunger and undernourishment, as amply evidenced by the data from the United Nations (UN) Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Between 1990 and 2014, for example, the proportion of undernourished people in the world dropped from over 23% to under 13%, remarkable progress indeed. Still, that leaves almost 800 million undernourished people in the world, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, and in other areas too.

Ensuring that fewer and fewer people worldwide are undernourished is clearly a development priority–‘Zero Hunger’ is priority number two in the UN Development Programme’s 17 “Sustainable Development Goals” (succeeded the MDGs in 2015)–but meeting or even approaching this goal will not be easy. As I write this, the world’s population is about 7.5 billion. Current estimates suggest that by 2050 it will be around 9.7 billion, with population growing most rapidly in the areas that are now the least food-secure.

This population projection is very troubling to scholars and practitioners interested in questions relating to food security. Simply put, how on earth will we find a way to feed all these people–and, in so doing, end hunger–when it is almost certain that we’ll be using an increasingly debased operating platform (less agricultural water, much of it of lower quality, more degraded lands, much-diminished natural fisheries), and will need to use fewer pesticides and less fertilizer, all in the context of climate change?

And that’s not all. Not only will we likely have more than 2 billion extra people to feed, but also, as more and more of the world’s inhabitants achieve higher incomes and living standards, they will almost certainly demand more resource-intensive protein-rich and dairy-based diets. A tough job, in other words.

In light of the above considerations, it seems safe to suggest that there’s no secret nostrum, no one approach that will feed everyone adequately, much less rid the world of hunger. Luckily, there are a variety of ways to proceed. We might be able, for example, to change human diets in ways that reduce environmental impacts, whether by reducing meat consumption or, via advances in metabolomics, by employing personalized/targeted nutrition to reduce caloric intake per capita. We will also likely see more ‘“factory foods”–based on synthetic biology–that can contribute to the total food supply while using fewer resources than would be the case with conventional agriculture.

Certainly, increasing agricultural output will be part of the picture too, whether through increasing inputs of land, labor, and agricultural capital or by increasing productivity via precision agriculture, drip irrigation, agricultural analytics and better breeding practices (whether conventional or involving GMOs or gene editing). To be sure, through the combined efforts of farmers, researchers, demonstration agents and policymakers, we’ve witnessed extraordinary growth in world agricultural production since 1950. In recent decades, though, output growth has slowed for a variety of reasons, including, perhaps most troublingly, a slowdown in the growth rate of productive efficiency in agriculture.

Fortunately, there is more than one way to increase the effective food supply–whether or not productive efficiency is growing. There are low-hanging fruit out there, as it were, and the place to find them is in the space generally subsumed under the rubric “food wastage.” Wastage is a broad category, incorporating problems such as leaving edible output in fields or orchards after the harvest, post-harvest losses (PHL) occurring between the harvesting and the marketing of agricultural output (or fish and seafood), losses in the retail sector as healthy products–imperfect fruits and vegetables, for example–go unsold, and edible food is thrown away either at restaurants or in homes.