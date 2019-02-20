Drink up! These are the best-selling cocktails in America right now

The news cycle is exhausting and depressing, but the silver lining to our Great National Distress is that if you’re a therapist, a sleep specialist, a legal cannabis purveyor, or a bartender, your business is probably booming.

Maybe that’s why Nielsen had to take a break from TV for a few stiff drinks. The company recently released a ranking of the best-selling cocktails in America, and don’t tell the president, but the number-one cocktail in America came across the border from Mexico—the margarita. It’s followed by (hopefully not in one night) a martini, old fashioned, mimosa, and the Moscow mule, which in my opinion is too reminiscent of the news.

Nielsen also found that the best-selling cocktails differ based on region. Here’s how it breaks down:

Of course, people are very judgey about what type of alcohol you drink, and Nielsen discovered that some drinks perform better at certain times of day. While the margarita rules the evening hours, brunch is dominated by the mimosa and Bloody Mary, although a few bold types will happily order a margarita or an old fashioned before noon.

When it comes to dulling the realities of *gestures broadly* the current world, people are willing to spend as necessary. The best-selling cocktail is also one of the more expensive options. Margaritas in the United States cost an average of $9.49, which is almost 50 cents more than the average cocktail ($9). And yet 56% of consumers say the margarita is their go-to drink of choice at a restaurant or bar—or, you know, while crying on their couch and watching CNN.