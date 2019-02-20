Help Twitter test out these 5 features to make conversations better

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey likes to say that Twitter’s purpose as a company is to “serve the public conversations.” The only problem with that is that it’s really hard to find and follow conversations on Twitter.

Now the social media site is working to change that. It is announcing new features today that will hopefully make it easier to converse with all the funny folks, friendly political wonks, Nazi trolls, and people who like to tweet that you missed a comma in the third paragraph of that one article you wrote in 2017.

Twitter is opening applications to test a conversations prototype program. Anyone can apply to join, and those who do will get to test the features and give feedback.

According to Twitter, the prototype app will feature:

Layout : A new design for replies: This new look and feel may make it easier to see more of what people are saying

: A new design for replies: This new look and feel may make it easier to see more of what people are saying Shapes : Rounded shape for replies to make the conversation more approachable and chat-like

: Rounded shape for replies to make the conversation more approachable and chat-like Formatting : Indentation to organize and hopefully make it easier to follow conversations

: Indentation to organize and hopefully make it easier to follow conversations Hierarchy : Engagements, sharing options, and tweet details are behind a tap, putting the replies in focus

: Engagements, sharing options, and tweet details are behind a tap, putting the replies in focus Colors: Coloring to add context to replies (people you follow = blue and original tweeter responding = gray)

The app is still in beta, so Twitter hopes you’ll be nice and help it make the site a friendlier, chattier, easier to understand place.