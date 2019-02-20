In these modern times, even Girl Scouts are going cashless for cookie sales

There is nothing worse than jonesing for some Thin Mints, rushing out to the corner to find a few Girl Scouts hustling cookies, only to realize you don’t have any cash to pay for your fix. Thank god for innovation—and for the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts.

This cookie season, which kicked off on February 18, you may be able to pay for those sweet, sweet Do-si-dos or the new-this-season gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip with plastic. As part of a pilot program, the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Council has partnered with First Data to help customers to purchase their favorite cookies via First Data’s cloud-based mobile payment platform called Clover. First Data will supply Clover devices to more than 400 Girl Scout Troops across the metropolitan Atlanta area. If you’re in the greater Atlanta area, re-up your supply of Samoas and Toffee-tastics with your debit or credit card or even via Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay.

Because Girl Scouts of the USA believes that face-to-face customer service is the key to a bustling cookie business (I thought it was putting shirtless Jason Momoa on the boxes or setting up outside legal weed dispensaries?), it’s hard to buy Girl Scout cookies online. While some scouts are set up to sell via the “Digital Cookie” program, you still need to talk to a Girl Scout in person before you can access the page.

If you don’t know any Girl Scouts, though, you’re out of luck and on the streets desperately looking for your next Trefoil fix. Either bring enough unmarked bills to replenish your supply or cross your fingers that the troop near you will be taking plastic. Start your hunt here.