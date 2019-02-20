Ariana Grande just hit a Beatles-level music industry milestone

Never bet against Ariana Grande. The 25-year old superstar is on a hot streak so fiery that at this point she can not only survive a mid-aughts style incorrect Japanese tattoo incident but own it with humor and aplomb . Furthermore, she’s notching hit after hit on the charts–sometimes simultaneously.

As NBC News reports, the recent Grammy winner currently holds the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since The Beatles did so in 1964. Her chart-striding singles are, in order, “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next,” the last of which debuted last fall, scarily soon after a highly publicized breakup with then-fiancé Pete Davidson.

Apparently, Drake almost pulled off the chart trifecta last year, with three songs from his latest album Scorpion in the top 5, but unfortunately those songs sat at spots 1, 2 and 4. (Sit down, Drake.)

Grande also mirrors The Beatles in at least one other fashion. When the band was at its creative peak, they were dropping two classic albums a year. (Imagine getting Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s in the same year. It’s bananas.) Ariana Grande dropped her latest collection, thank u, next, a scant six months after last fall’s Sweetener. If Grande is in fact the new Beatles, which is a fun thing you can say at dinner parties now, at least we don’t have to worry about some acrimonious Lennon/McCartney rift breaking her up since she’s just one woman. One dangerous woman.