No, there’s not a new anti-LGBT emoji

Many people on Twitter are going crazy because of a new allegedly anti-LGBT emoji. The problem is, it doesn’t actually exist.

The hubbub began yesterday, when a Twitter user named “mitchell” posted a tweet of what looked like an LGBT rainbow flag with a crossed-out circle over it. Or at least that was what some people saw if they were using an iPhone. Here’s what it looked like:

At first glance, this does appear like an anti-LGBT symbol. Indeed, people online pounced. “So is Apple gonna explain their anti-lgbt emoji or are we really just living in some awful twisted timeline?” one person tweeted. “[W]hy is this emoji even a thing?! This just makes me so mad…..” asked another. It began to trend on Twitter.

The thing is: This new Apple emoji does not exist. It’s simply a glitch in the system. When using unicode characters, it’s possible to put a strike-through circle next to an emoji and have it look as if it’s overlaying it.

Explaining the “anti-LGBT emoji” that popped up recently. pic.twitter.com/xFnX8VJpmK — Gokuto ???? (@Sonzumaki) February 19, 2019

It doesn’t even work everywhere! For instance, I’m writing this on my laptop and none of the supposed anti-LGBT emojis even exist: They simply look like LGBT flags with strike-through circle beside them.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, either. This is something unicode has long been able to do. Many have considered it a silly hack–you can put a strike-through through anything! Here are three examples, from Emojipedia: