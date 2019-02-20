There’s still time to migrate your Google+ community: Here’s how

With less than two months to go until Google+ shuts down, forum hosting provider Tapatalk is throwing out some life preservers.

Earlier this month, the company quietly started offering a tool for migrating Google+ Communities to its own Tapatalk Groups platform. It’s now announcing it more broadly so that any group can sign on. The migration itself is free, though Tapatalk charges a monthly fee to hide its branding and remove ads.

Google originally planned to shut down Google+ in August, after an internal audit of the company’s developer tools revealed a bug that could have exposed users’ personal data. In December, Google discovered a second data leak and accelerated the shutdown to April 2. That’s how long existing Google+ Communities have to migrate elsewhere. In addition to Tapatalk, LifeCloud has also launched a migration tool, and Wikifactory plans to launch a tool in early March.

You can find Tapatalk’s instructions here.