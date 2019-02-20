Surprise hit Apex Legends is Fortnite for the rest of us

That’s one question we now have to ponder as the battle royale shooter from publisher Electronic Arts has come from out of nowhere to take on Fortnite. Comparisons between the two games are inevitable, if only because both are free to play and use similar “drop from the sky and shoot each other to death” mechanics, and because Apex Legends has become wildly popular in its two weeks of existence. (Twenty-five million people played the game in week one alone, easily topping the debut of Fortnite: Battle Royale in late 2017.)

What’s most notable about Apex Legends’ ascent, however, is how different it is from Fortnite on practically every other level. I’ve read plenty of pieces explaining why Fortnite is such a huge hit–I’ve even written one myself–yet Apex Legends does almost none of the things that people attribute to its rival’s success. Either we’re wrong about why Fortnite became a singular sensation, or it’s wrong to think that Apex Legends can keep up in the long run.

One of the best overviews of why Fortnite took off comes from Polygon‘s Colin Campbell, who offered a long list of potential theories in a piece from last March. Below, I’ve picked out the ones that don’t apply to Apex Legends:

“The world is cartoonishly pretty.”

There’s “a rolling buffet of varied environments.”

There’s also a “complete absence of gore.”

It’s “easy for beginners to play.”

It enjoys “near-platform ubiquity.”

Its novel building mechanics lead to “tactically complex endgames.”

It introduces “interesting timed events” to keep things fresh.

Its “cultural icons . . . are used in memes.”

It’s designed to be a “blank slate for vivid personal stories.”

By comparison, Apex Legends looks like a typical futuristic shooter, and mostly plays like one that’s been grafted onto the battle royale format.

It does offer a few twists, such as character-specific abilities and a slick way to communicate without voice chat, but in the heat of battle it still boils down to skillful dodging and quick aiming. And while the game introduces some colorful characters, they include none of Fortnite’s goofiness. (You won’t see them wearing bunny suits, for instance.) Those characters have no qualms about violently executing one another, either.

Apex Legends is also brutally difficult. The action is faster than Fortnite, and because you have to coordinate with two other teammates–unlike Fortnite, there’s no solo mode–it’s harder to move at your own pace and employ stealth to stay alive. It doesn’t help that, at least for now, Apex Legends is only available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4; Fortnite’s mobile and Nintendo Switch versions are more forgiving for shooter novices.