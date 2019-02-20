Why parallax scrolling needs to die

Remember about five years ago, when the new hotness in interaction design was to have flashy layers in your website scroll at different speeds, creating a faux-3D effect? The effect was called parallax scrolling, and it’s still easy to find across the web.

According to the usability nerds at the Nielsen Norman Group, parallax scrolling never really went away–it just got more subtle. Take Apple’s iPad Pro site: It scrolls horizontally instead of vertically, but the visual elements still slide around at different speeds like the background of a retro video game. That’s a shame, because as Nielsen Norman Group researcher Katie Sherwin explains, this newer, subtler parallax effect still has all the same UX problems as the older, more obnoxious kind. All too often, it can cause pages to load slower, or it creates nonsensical interactions.

So why are big-name companies still using it? According to Sherwin, it’s because the parallax effect is a “pre-attentive trait,” or something that grabs your visual attention involuntarily. As Sherwin puts it: “An object that moves at a different speed than everything else in a scene stands out like a cheetah sprinting through open grasslands; people will notice it without making any explicit effort to search for it.”

That’s too powerful a tool for designers to fully abandon, even if it can easily degrade the overall user experience. A recent post from Sherwin points to damning examples of slow page-load times and broken interactions on mobile devices, like an interactive infographic from the New York Times whose parallax-enhanced captions whiz by too quickly to read. “As long as designers have a tool [like this], there is a risk to the user experience,” Sherwin tells Co.Design.

But here’s the biggest UX problem with parallax effects, according to Sherwin: Even when they don’t break the website, they still barely accomplish their intended effect of holding our attention. That’s because we’ve been conditioned over time (and through overuse) to categorize them as visual noise and tune them out, a phenomenon Sherwin calls “banner blindness.”

“In many cases, people have learned to ignore movement on a page because they’ve seen so many advertisements that use motion to get attention,” Sherwin explains. “People have learned to ignore content on a page that looks like an ad, even if they’ve only seen that content in their peripheral [vision]. With parallax, people might vaguely notice something moving on a part of the page, but they might decide not to pay attention to it because they think it will be unworthy of their time and effort.”

Sherwin says that judicious use of parallax effects may make more sense in augmented-reality applications, where the faux-3D effect of an interface element is more directly mapped onto real life. “For instance, one app [we tested last year] used a large, colorful 3D button that landed with a jiggle on the virtual table,” Sherwin says. “Pre-attentive processing still applies in a 3D space, so it is still relevant when designing [these] environments.”