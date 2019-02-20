6 crazy details from Alphabet’s leaked plans for its first smart city

Sidewalk Labs is one of the most mysterious initiatives inside Alphabet (and formerly, Google). The company says it “imagines, designs, tests, and builds urban innovations to help cities meet their biggest challenges.” In other words, Sidewalk Labs wants to create the smart city of the future. In 2017, the company reached an agreement to build its first “city” in Toronto : A new neighborhood called Quayside developed on the city’s waterfront.

What that city will look like has been almost entirely unknown–until now. Sidewalk Labs has shared its initial renderings and project plans for Quayside, which were developed alongside the architecture studios Snøhetta and Heatherwick Studio. The plans are being made public months ahead of schedule. As a Sidewalk Labs spokesperson admits, the plans were leaked far ahead of time (they were published by the Toronto Star last week).

As a result, what you see here should still be considered a concept. It hasn’t even been approved by Alphabet itself, and everything would need to be green-lit by the city of Toronto and various regulators. Still, it’s a glimpse at one of the most-anticipated smart city plans in recent memory. Here are the most surprising details from the now-public plans:

It’s made of timber

Sidewalk Labs plans to build a dozen towers in Quayside, some up to 30 stories tall. That will include 3,000 units of housing (about a third of which is designated as affordable) and what the company’s deck dubs “room for” 3,900 jobs. Most notably, these buildings are not built from concrete and steel, but from timber. So while Quayside would be one of the most technologically connected urban areas in the world, it’s crafted out of a material that evokes the feelings of forests, not server rooms. Timber, it should be noted, is en vogue as a building material at the moment, and Canada has been an early adopter. Sidewalk Labs suggests a company inside Toronto could source the material.

It’s modular

It’s hard to maintain a building, and even harder to maintain a city–especially one that must adapt to the ever-evolving demands of technology, from internet wiring to urban infrastructure. Sidewalk Labs suggests that architecturally, all of Quayside’s buildings will be modular (imagine the biggest Lego kit you’ve ever seen). That includes the prefab timber beams in buildings, and hexagonal pavement that can be swapped in and out easily when needed.

It’s high tech and green

Solar power. Geothermal heat. Fiber optic plugs. Wireless 5G internet for everyone. Smart curbs that sense the presence of vehicles and promise to ease traffic as a result. Composting and recycling is enabled through a “smart waste user interface” to divert 80% of total waste from the landfill. (You can get a sneak peek at what this connected future looks like inside the Sidewalk Labs offices.)

According to the company, all the data generated by all that infrastructure will then scrubbed of identifying information and made publicly accessible–though whether or not data can actually be anonymized is up for debate, as most urban data and online data can be de-anonymized. Two privacy consultants on the Quayside project left last year.