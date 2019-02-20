How to close your first big deal

The first big win is a pivotal moment in an entrepreneur’s journey. It’s that deal that takes your startup from small fry to major player, while infusing the team with newfound confidence and energy.

I remember Okta’s first big win like it was yesterday. It was the opposite of smooth. I was traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the pitch, and on the way to the airport, I realized that I had scheduled my flight for the wrong day. I had to book a last-minute red-eye to make it. After a connection in Chicago the next morning, I landed in Tulsa in the middle of a snowstorm, and had to walk along the side of a state highway from my hotel to the prospect’s office to make the meeting. When I arrived, they gave me a towel from their onsite gym to dry off before I made my pitch. Believe it or not, we won the business.

There’s an expression in sales that applies here perfectly: “Earthquakes don’t matter.” As entrepreneurs, we often have to face circumstances out of our control. At the end of the day, you have to power through. For us, securing that big customer required us to persevere and be flexible. This week on Zero to IPO, Epic magazine’s Joshua Davis and I spoke with five entrepreneurs about the approaches that helped them secure big wins. Here are the lessons they shared:

1. If someone says “no,” figure out why

Rejection is huge part of entrepreneurship. Sequoia Capital’s Carl Eschenbach, formerly president of VMware, recalled how VMware’s first big win started out as a clear “no.” After hours of negotiation, a multimillion-dollar deal fell apart. But instead of leaving the prospect’s conference room, Eschenbach pressed the executive he was working with on what was holding them back. In the end, once he and his team better understood the customer’s perspective, they were able to make a deal.

2. Connect with everyone

Every entrepreneur should know how to network with customers, investors, and fellow founders. But these aren’t the only people that can impact your career. Alex Asseily, the cofounder of Jawbone, experienced this firsthand when he was on the verge of closing his first big deal with AT&T. Production had been delayed multiple times, and by the time Jawbone’s product shipment made it to the warehouse on the night of their holiday season delivery deadline, the facility was already closed for the weekend.

But then Asseily remembered a connection he had made at a factory visit two months earlier halfway around the globe: the owner of the warehouse. He reached out and was able to reopen the facility. Because Asseily forged relationships with all sorts of people–not just other tech executives–his vast network made it possible to deliver Jawbone’s first major win.