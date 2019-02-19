Trump is signing Space Force into reality. The cost is still TBD

Space Force is creeping one step closer to reality. While it sounds like the title of the next Justice League movie or a crossover with Space Ghost or a reboot of Space Jam, instead it is a sixth branch of the military with the mission of protecting the United States from space attacks. President Donald “ Rocket Man ” Trump will sign a directive Tuesday creating the Space Force, ABC reports senior administration officials as saying.

While Trump enthusiastically tweeted “Space Force all the way!” back in August, the Air Force, which will oversee Space Force, initially resisted the creation of a new branch, pointing out that the U.S. already has Space Command and NASA, and saying another branch was unnecessary and bureaucratic. Plus, the price of Space Force is astronomical, even for the U.S. government, which spent $93 million on camo that doesn’t work. In September, a memo from Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson placed the five-year cost of establishing the new branch at about $13 billion.

The administration has reportedly scaled back on its plans and expects the cost to be far more “modest.” The money for the new program will be included in the administration’s proposed budget for 2020 that will come out next month, officials told reporters Tuesday morning.

Considering many in the administration claim not to have the resources to fix the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, properly fund the recovery in Puerto Rico, fully fund healthcare, or fight the climate change that could eventually make the earth uninhabitable, it will probably still be a hard sell—especially as the idea of a Space Force is just too easy to ridicule. And have you seen the logo?