How these 3 women entrepreneurs launched their businesses after 40

There are those who have known with unfailing certainty what they wanted to be when they grew up–and then there are the rest of us. There is no deadline for success, and while some are able to carve their own career path out of a passion they’re born with, it takes time–and trials–for most people. For some entrepreneurs, figuring out their ideal industry and starting their own gig didn’t happen until they had already blown out 40 (or more) candles on their birthday cake.

So if you’re worried that you have run out of time to make a name for yourself, these fortysomething female entrepreneurs are an inspiring reminder to keep pursuing your goals–and to not worry about your age.

After all, it’s more important to give yourself time to work out the kinks and build confidence, setting you up for the entrepreneurial road ahead. Here, these powerful women share their stories:

“Don’t compare yourself to others”

In 2006, Brenda Cascio was at the tail end of her 40s. She had a fine arts degree and painted sporadically throughout her life, but put much of her professional time into managing her husband’s dental practice. When the opportunity to found her own company with her daughter arose, she jumped on it. Her company, GB Design House, took the idea of customizing weddings and grew into an all-around design studio that today produces more than a million in sales annually. Their style, ideas, and designs have received plenty of influential nods, and they’ve worked on a slew of celebrity weddings, as well as major fashion brands, including Miu-Miu, Neiman Marcus, and lululemon athletica. Even though her business didn’t take off until she was nearly 50, she says there is something freeing about being in the second half of her life, giving her the realization that she was in control of her career, and if not now, when?

Her best advice to women who are nervous that they’re “too old” is to not to compare themselves to anyone else or any other age. “It’s not about comparing your success to someone else’s, but more about removing the limits that we put on ourselves. We can come up with dozens of valid reasons why it could possibly not work,” she says. “At that point in my career I decided to step forward and go for it. And if it failed? So what! The freeing part of being over 40 is not really caring what other people think. We measure our own success.”

“Redefine success on your own terms”

For 17 years, Auria Abraham didn’t call herself a chef, but she was one. Instead, she worked in the “jingle business” creating music for television and radio advertising, with an impressive roster or clients including American Express, Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Mastercard, and countless others. But in 2011, she decided to start offering supper clubs and vending Malaysian food at street fairs, eventually leading her to her now successful business, Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen. At age 44, she branched out as an entrepreneur, and six years later, her goods are in more than 40 retail locations, mostly in or around New York City, but also in Michigan, Oregon, California, and Tennessee. With her website sales, she’s shipped to all 50 states.