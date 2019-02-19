Nature’s Path cereal recall: 4 “gluten-free” EnviroKidz products to avoid right now

Nature’s Path Foods is recalling its gluten-free cereal because it may contain an unfortunate ingredient—gluten.

The company has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 boxes of its EnviroKidz line, including Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch, and Jungle Munch–with specific “best before” dates–for containing “undeclared gluten,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice.

The recalled cereals in the U.S. include:

10-ounce EnviroKidz Choco Chimp with a best before date of August 27, 2019

10-ounce EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch with a best before date of August 24, 2019

10-ounce EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch with a best before date of September 21, 2019

10-ounce EnviroKidz Jungle Munch with a best before date of August 1, 2019

In Canada, it’s the same but in metric (284-gram boxes instead of 10-ounce boxes of cereal).

Consumers who want a refund can return the product to their retailer or call Nature’s Path, which is retrieving any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses.

Luckily, other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products were not potentially invaded by “undeclared gluten” and are not part of the voluntary recall. “The error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling,” the company said in the notice.

While gluten-free diets have become a wellness trend, gluten is serious business to those who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease, or gluten sensitivity. They should not consume the affected cereals “due to potential adverse health effects,” Nature’s Path said in the notice.