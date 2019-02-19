“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat”: 22 controversial Karl Lagerfeld quotes

A few years ago, I was in Paris browsing the books at Colette (yes, I’m a fancy nerd) when I realized the store had both gotten very quiet and very attentive. Karl Lagerfeld was at the counter in his trademark black sunglasses, his white hair slicked back into a ponytail, and the collar on his shirt standing at attention.

While his cat Choupette was not with him, he had a look and an aura around him that made him seem devastatingly Important. Everyone in the shop seemed determined to maintain their surface cool while their insides were jumping up and down like kids hepped up on Fanta and recycled pizza at a Chuck E Cheese birthday party. The fashion icon had that effect on people.

Lagerfeld passed away today at the age of 85. The creative director of Chanel, Fendi, and his eponymous label had missed the 2019 Chanel Couture show at fashion week due to illness. The German designer started his long career in fashion under Pierre Balmain, founder of Balmain’s fashion house, in the 1950s. He rose to the top of the fashion world thanks to his talent and a seemingly endless string of well-received collections.

While fashion careers tend to burn out quickly, Lagerfeld maintained his place in the spotlight for decades thanks to his creative mind, his signature look, and his bold statements, including some downright controversial ones. While Lagerfeld famously said that he was “trying to make sure that [he] won’t be remembered,” it may be the one thing in his long, bright-burning life that he completely failed at.

Here are some of his more buzz-generating quotes:

“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.” (The World According to Karl)

“I’m a kind of fashion nymphomaniac who never gets an orgasm.” (Reuters)