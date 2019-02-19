American Airlines will let super-rich passengers take private helicopters to avoid long lines

For many domestic flights, the time spent getting to and from the plane could be longer than the flight itself–including driving or riding to the airport, schlepping through the terminal, and inching through security screening. Maybe money can’t buy love, but it can afford less misery for fliers with the means. Today, American Airlines and private helicopter service Fly Blade announce a new partnership in which they will whisk passengers over crowded streets and past long lines at LAX and JFK airports. Running up to nearly $2,000, the service could easily cost more than the flight itself.

Blade is already established as a service that charters helicopters, seaplanes, and jets to the well-heeled. Its offerings include seaplane and helicopter trips between Manhattan and the Hamptons ($795, when I checked), jet flights between New York and Miami ($2,250), and helicopter charters across the greater Los Angeles area. Today, Blade announces a deal between its airport shuttle, Blade Bounce, and American’s Five Star personal attendant service.

Customers can charter a Blade flight to JFK or LAX. After they land, a personal escort walks them all the way through priority check-in and expedited TSA screening, then on to the gate or to American’s Admirals Club. (They get the same handheld treatment, in reverse, on arrival.)

In an egalitarian twist, this luxury service is available to all American Airlines passengers, regardless of cabin. You could have pampered treatment from Wall Street all the way to a middle seat, in the back of coach, between two screaming babies, next to the restroom.

But those who can afford better seats may be more likely to spring for these add-ons. A customer testimonial on Blade’s site begins, “I am writing you from a first-class seat on a flight from JFK to LAX, a flight I wouldn’t be on if it wasn’t for your company…”

Let’s take a New York-to-L.A. round trip as an example. The first step is to charter a Blade airport flight, which starts at $695 in New York for one person and takes up to five additional people at $195 each. Assuming you can find five other people flying American that same time of day and you all divide the total costs evenly, this works out to $278 each. (Blade flights between downtown L.A. and from LAX run $335 per person.) The deal between Blade and American is only for people chartering whole helicopters. In the Blade app, travelers can then buy American’s Five Star escort service, which costs $350 each way, covering both the departure and arrival airports.

Blade also offers ride share for single passengers starting at $195 per person, although most New York City flights I saw were priced at $295. A solo ride in a taxi is about $65, before tip, and about the same in an Uber. In any of these cases, you’d have to buy Five Star service separately.