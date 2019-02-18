Rumor: Sorry, but Apple won’t answer your iPhone SE 2 prayers in 2019

Kuo, who accurately called the iPhone XR around this time last year, says Apple will release three new iPhones in 2019, with the same screen sizes and display technology as their predecessors. That means we’ll reportedly see an iPhone XR follow-up with a 6.1-inch LED display, along with two iPhone XS-like models with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays.

He also lent some validity to earlier rumors that this year’s iPhones will continue to use Lightning connections, even after the switch to USB-C in last year’s iPad Pros. New features may include a “frosted glass casing,” bigger batteries, triple-lens cameras, new radios for indoor navigation, and the ability to wirelessly charge other devices (like AirPods and Apple Watches, perhaps).

In other words, we’ve still seen no evidence that Apple has an iPhone SE 2 in the pipeline for this year, let alone any sub-$999 phone with a screen measuring less than 6 inches.

Apple may, however, grant Mac enthusiasts’ wishes for a larger laptop, as the company is reportedly working on a 16-inch to 16.5-inch display. The long-awaited modular Mac Pro should also launch this year, and Kuo reports that Apple will jump back in the desktop display business with a 31.6-inch “6K3K” monitor.

Finally, Apple also plans to upgrade its consumer iPads, Kuo claims, with a new 10.2-inch model and a faster iPad Mini. Other tidbits from Kuo’s report include new AirPods with wireless charging in the first half of this year, a ceramic Apple Watch Series 4, and–believe it or not–a new iPod Touch.