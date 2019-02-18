How to watch CNN’s Amy Klobuchar town hall online for free

CNN will continue its 2020 presidential town hall series tonight with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who will appear with host Don Lemon at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The hour-long special will likely mark Klobuchar’s largest national audience since she announced her presidential run during a Minnesota snowstorm eight days ago.

The 58-year-old Klobuchar joins an increasingly crowded field of Democratic contenders, with 11 candidates already declared and as many as 11 more considering a bid, not counting former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who may run as an independent.

CNN’s Democratic Presidential Town Hall with Senator Amy Klobuchar will air tonight (Monday, February 18) at 10 p.m. ET.

For cord-cutters looking to watch the Klobuchar town hall on their smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices, you’re in luck: CNN is letting people live-stream it for free—no pay-TV login or password required. I’ve rounded up a few ways to stream it below.