Cashmere sheets are Brooklinen’s new secret weapon in the sleep wars

Bedsheet brands are fighting hard to get in bed with you. The market of direct-to-consumer bedsheet startups is getting crowded, with companies like Brooklinen, Parachute , Boll & Branch , and 10 Grove all vying to sell you high-quality sheets at affordable prices. And to stand out, brands are coming out with wide ranges of new fabrics that promise even more comfort. In addition to the more common percale and sateen cotton sheets, these brands have played around with variations on linen and twill.

This week, Brooklinen took it up a notch by releasing a line of lightweight heathered cashmere sheets. The brand has incorporated Himalayan cashmere into its cotton sheets, to make them softer and cozier, which will be particularly welcome in the winter months.

But Brooklinen worked hard to make sure that the sheets don’t feel overly stuffy or warm, the way you might feel in a cashmere sweater. And this breathability is key, because our temperatures change over the course of the night. It’s important for heat to be able to leave our bodies without getting trapped under the covers.

This new line of cashmere is slightly more expensive than Brooklinen’s simpler cotton sheets, which start at $99 for a full set. A set of heathered cashmere flat and fitted sheets, plus two pillowcases, will run you $279.