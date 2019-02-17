How to watch NBC’s “Elvis All-Star Tribute” online without cable

It’s hard to believe, but the entertainment industry will actually not hold an awards show this weekend. The season will culminate next Sunday with the Oscars—which are certain to attract no controversy and generate zero outrage—and after that, we can all go back to pretending not to care about what the tastemakers in Hollywood deem worthy of kudos.

In the meantime, NBC is taking advantage of the off weekend tonight by airing its star-studded Elvis All-Star Tribute, a look back at the famous 1968 comeback special that put Presley back on the music charts after a series of terrible movies eroded his street cred.

NBC’s two-hour special will feature an array of performers spanning the gamut of musical genres. John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban are among those on the roster. Blake Shelton will host.

The Elvis All-Star Tribute will air tonight (Sunday, February 17) at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on NBC. For cord-cutters looking to stream the show on their smart TVs, phones, or computers, you have a few different options. Basically, you’ll need access to NBC either through a pay-TV login, over-the-air antenna, or standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up the easiest choices below: