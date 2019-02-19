How to design a system for ethical innovation in tech

Google was founded over two decades ago, but they released their first public set of ethical technology principles just last year. Facebook launched out of a Harvard dorm in 2004, but they formally launched an ethics program with a public investment last month. The era of tech companies moving fast and breaking things removed from public accountability is waning, if not entirely over. That’s precisely why it’s important for industry to understand–and admit in some cases–that there’s been a need for accountable, transparent, and companywide ethical practices in technology since the beginning.

The concept of ethical innovation is getting a great deal of public, government, and media attention. But a global conversation around how to design ethics for specific technology purposes has been going on for years. Experts continue to have a grand debates on this topic, but two important truths have emerged with time: 1) establishing corporate ethical frameworks and principles should not be an afterthought or reaction to public exposure; and 2) ethical tech practices should be designed by people who are building the products and solutions guided by independent, effective oversight.

Based on my experience, I believe there are four consistent elements that every company should take into account when designing ethical frameworks to govern innovation.

1. Select a committed leader

Companies need to select an internal champion to lead the effort, under the title of chief ethics officer. This person should be involved directly with building products or solutions on a daily basis. They should be seasoned, technical, and trustworthy. While CEOs and other C-suite executives should be fully invested in creating tech ethically, I would also argue that they should not serve as the champion. And the position definitely shouldn’t fall on anyone’s existing plate: Leading ethics initiatives should be a central part of the selected champion’s work, not a line item on their résumé or a corporate attempt to fill a void.

2. Build trust through transparency

Companies need to figure out how they will manage organizational design to safeguard employees and deliver transparency to stakeholders, investors, and customers. Companies that fail to deliver transparency tied to innovation will get caught if public issues arise with their technology. Internally, it’s crucial to develop policies and mechanisms for clearly communicating how, why, and when technologies will be introduced that change the status quo. Doing so will serve to ensure employees don’t feel surpassed by machines and everyone understands the complementary role(s) of automated technology.

3. Eliminate biases with testing