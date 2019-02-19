The interior design of the future will seem like magic

Imagine a house where the walls change color depending on your mood, or your tablecloth changes shape when you’re having a dinner party. A house where every item, from your cushions to your lampshades, interact with you. This might sound like something out of Harry Potter, but such magic interior design could become a real part of our lives in the near future.

Many homes are already smart. Research from Statista predicts that by the end of 2019, more than 45 million smart home devices will be installed in U.S. homes, and analysts predict that the smart home devices industry will reach $107.4 billion by 2023 globally. One in four people in Britain own one or more smart home devices, such as smart speakers, thermostats and smart security, and the UK government has begun investing money in teaching elderly and disabled people how to use smart tech in their homes.

But our view of smart homes tends to veer more on the side of sci-fi than cosiness. Most of us are likely to imagine our homes of the future as having clear glass walls and gadgets that anticipate our every need. A house where Alexa rules the roost. But what if the future smart home were more than gadgets, wires, and flashing lights? What if instead, we used technology to make the existing spaces around us more beautiful?

I see a near future in which technology is literally weaved into the fabric of everyday objects. Interiors will be designed as interactive, and decorative objects will no longer be static. Technology can be more than a tool to help us become more productive or make our lives easier. It can enhance the spaces we live in. I call this blend between interior design and interaction design “interioraction.”

How it works

For my PhD, I’ve been working with Newcastle’s Open Lab and NORTH Lab teams to create new types of interactive living objects that can be used in interior designs. We use thermochromic fabric which changes color, SMA wires which move and crumple, and e-textiles for seamless sensing.

We create decorative objects that will shift and change depending on how they are interacted with, instead of remaining static in the home. Take, for example, a dinner party: What if instead of a normal table runner, you had one that changed depending on touch and physical interaction with tableware around it? Such changes include not just the pattern, color and texture of the fabric, but also its shape and form. Dinner guests would delight as the table runner moves and morphs among them, making their dining experience even more special and memorable. This is just the beginning of what is possible with decorative objects – they could soon be interacting with each other, with us, and with the environment.

You don’t need to imagine such a thing: We have already created one. When we tested it with people in a live setting, many became curious about the object. Some began to pet it, treating it as if it were alive. Check it out in this video.