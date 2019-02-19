The Fyre Festival’s terrible pitch deck is now lorem ipsum

The Fyre Festival was a disaster by any measure. It brought hundreds of young influencer hopefuls to a party in the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, who were then trapped without shelter, food, or water–a scam that would earn cofounder Billy McFarland a six-year jail sentence . But it was also a cultural spectacle that spawned not one, but two documentaries. And now, you can immortalize your next project with a piece of Fyre Festival history.

Fyre Ipsum is a text generator built by digital studio Postlight Labs that creates paragraphs of text from the original Fyre Festival pitch deck to help format any visual layout you might be working on, from brochures to websites. It’s lorem ipsum, but Fyre-fied!

The original pitch deck was filled with elaborate hype and marketing jargon, which makes Fyre Ipsum a hilarious addition to any pitch deck. With the touch of a button, it creates gems like:

A team of rockstars to spread Fyre. We share an extraordinary passion for changing the cumbersome and mystifying entertainment industry as we know it, and have set course to make the industry more accessible and transparent.

Or:

Will feature will get music from Fitness We the greatest luxury boutiques. Talents in NYC’s best the world, some of immersive experiences service at through art, and top-tier theatre, and perks, access, a weekend card provides long treasure the Magnises hunt . . .

Read closely and you will notice that the generator pulls text not only from the official Fyre Festival pitch deck, but also text from another McFarland project, his VIP club card Magnises. It’s the catty verbal equivalent of a scoop of chocolate and a scoop of cookies and cream.

Of course, the best part of Fyre Ipsum isn’t just that it’s a hilarious roasting of one of the best-publicized cons in recent history. It’s watching the reactions of your coworkers when they spot it on the mockup.