How my productivity improved when I stopped using a to-do list

When it comes to getting things done, the to-do list is the holy grail. We’ve uncovered Leonardo DaVinci’s, and we know Benjamin Franklin had one, too. Really, who’s to argue with the original Renaissance man and a Founding Father? Me.

I love my to-do list. But recently, something interesting happened. I was feeling more stressed and more overwhelmed than usual. You know that feeling, right? So, I tossed my to-do list–and chaos did not ensue. In fact, I found myself ditching the feeling of jittery stress and eased into the flow of having no list. Then, I cranked out even more solid work.

Here are the five things I learned by tossing my to-do list:

1. My list was limiting my creativity

I found that my rigid list was hampering my ability to tackle a project that needed more of a creative thought process. A study by the Wisconsin School of Business suggests that when you regularly complete clear-cut tasks, it starts to impact your ability to creatively problem solve.

You can try this: Next time there’s a project to tackle, instead of writing down each step, give yourself some time to brainstorm and then take one step at a time without having the entire project mapped out. It will allow your brain to relax, get into the zone, and help you come up with out-of-the-box solutions.

2. My list was not the important work

I love to check things off my list. But if I’m being honest, what I cross off isn’t always the stuff that moves the needle. Stephen Covey, master of productivity, talks about Quadrant II tasks–tasks that are important, but not urgent. I took a closer look at my to-do list and found quite a few things that were urgent, but not necessarily important. You know, the fire drills. Sure, these things need to get done (like five minutes ago!) but in the long run, they may not be the tasks that really support my long-term goals.

You can try this: Create a list for the week that includes a mix of the urgent but not necessarily important and the important but not urgent. This allows you to tend to the day-to-day necessities while carving out the time to do the things that can have a long-lasting impact.