How to watch NBA All-Star weekend live online without cable

Break out your smart jerseys , because the NBA’s All-Star weekend is here. The series of games and challenges kicks off tonight and culminates with the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday 8 p.m. ET, where Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis.

Here’s a brief lineup:

Friday, February 15 : 7 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles (ESPN)

: 7 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles (ESPN) Friday, February 15 : 9 p.m. ET: Mountain Dew Ice Rising Stars (TNT)

: 9 p.m. ET: Mountain Dew Ice Rising Stars (TNT) Saturday, February 16 : 8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

: 8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT) Sunday, February 17: 8 p.m. ET: 68th NBA All-Star Game (TNT, TBS)

You can find the full schedule over at the NBA’s website.

As you can see from the above bullet points, you’ll need access to both ESPN and TNT to watch all four games. For cord cutters, that means either getting access to pay-TV credentials so you can stream the games online or signing up for a streaming service that offers both ESPN and TNT as part of their bundled packages.

I’ve rounded up a few streaming services below that offer both networks, but please note that both networks may not be offered in all areas, so check your zip code first before signing up.

DirecTV Now (ESPN and TNT offered in the “Live a Little” package)

PlayStation Vue (ESPN and TNT are offered in all multi-channel plans)

Hulu With Live TV (ESPN and TNT are offered, but check your zip code first)

Sling TV (ESPN and TNT are offered through the Sling Orange plan)

YouTube TV (ESPN and TNT are offered in the core package)

Most of these services are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel if you’re not happy with them. Enjoy the games!