Rachel Johnson strips naked for Brexit

“It can be hard to get your voice heard when talking about Brexit nowadays. It feels like we have hit a saturation point,” Johnson said on Sky News debate show The Pledge. She then pointed to Cambridge University professor Victoria Bateman, who has been campaigning naked to call attention to Brexit, which she says would leave the U.K. equally stripped. Bateman, who has appeared on camera with the words “Brexit leaves Britain naked” inked across her chest, also challenged pro-Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to a naked debate, according to the Evening Standard, which he has so far refused.

Johnson decided to join in Bateman’s civil action by stripping right there on the TV show. “In tribute to Dr. Bateman I’ve decided to follow suit — every time we decide to talk about Brexit just to make sure I get noticed around this table.” Johnson, who is pro-Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson’s sister, then proceeded to take her top off, much to the stunned amusement and bafflement of her co-presenters. It’s quite a clip, although Johnson later tweeted that she was wearing a “boob tube” to protect the delicate constitutions of her co-presenters.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, with or without a deal that Prime Minister Theresa May has been struggling to get through Parliament.