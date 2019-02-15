Finally! Doritos makes a chip bag that cleans your dusty fingers

We’ve all been there. Elbow deep in a bag of Doritos, with the sudden need to touch something other than yet another fistful of dust-drenched chips. A quick look left, right, up, down. That’s the moment you decide to wipe those filthy munchie mitts on your shirt, your pants, the couch, anything so you can answer the phone, grab the game controller, find the TV remote–whatever is demanding that the snacking cease.

Now Doritos has finally found a way to help out in that dire moment of finger-wiping. In Israel, Tel Aviv-based agency Gefen Team has created a reusable chip bag made of the same terry cotton you’d find in a towel, so you can eat out of it, then wipe off your caked fingers on it.

The brand promoted Towel Bag across the Israeli gaming community and teamed with a major gaming retailer to launch the limited-edition packaging. No word on whether it will ever make its way beyond Israel, but we can all agree it’s much better (and waaaay less creepy) than the Doritos finger cleaning system proposed for the brand’s 2014 Super Bowl ad contest.