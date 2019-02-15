Carry your kid’s diapers, but make it fashion with this fanny pack

Here’s the age-old quandary that all new parents face when they try to get out the door with their baby in tow: How the heck do you tote around all the stuff that your infant requires–diapers, extra bottles of milk, endless wipes, a pacifier, a teething toy–while also having your hands free to tend to said infant?

Sure, you can bring a traditional diaper bag, but it’s tough to keep it on your shoulder while taking care of your child too. Or you can go with a backpack, but it can be inconvenient to take it off when you need to pull out your baby’s milk bottle or pacifier. Well, parents, I have good news for you:The diaper bag-fanny pack combo is here. This new bag gives you easy access to your baby’s things–and also makes a fashion statement.

Colugo, a direct-to-consumer startup that makes affordably priced strollers and baby carriers, just launched its new “On The Go Organizer.” The $45 fanny pack is carefully designed to meet the needs of new parents and appears to be among the first of its kind on the market. It is spacious enough to hold the important items you’ll need when going out with your child, including a special spot for milk bottles–and pockets for diapers, wipes, and your keys and wallet.

The fanny pack cleverly comes with straps so that it can attach to the handlebar of any stroller. This means that when you’re out and about, pushing your child around, you have easy access to your wallet or a pacifier without having to dig into the storage compartment underneath. When you decide to park the stroller somewhere, perhaps to walk around the park or go to the coffee shop or a store, you can just remove the fanny pack and clip it around your waist. Colugo’s fanny pack comes in black, floral, and camo to coordinate with the patterns of its $285 stroller. And the company says that it plans to release new styles in the future.

Now the big question: Can you pull off a fanny pack? In the fashion world, fanny packs are making a comeback and are sometimes more directly called “belt bags.” Luxury houses like Gucci and Louis Vuitton have released high-end leather fanny packs over the last year, taking this ’80s fashion trend and making it cool again. And activewear brands like Patagonia and Lululemon are leaning into the practicality of the fanny pack, because it allows you to keep your hands free while you’re hiking or running.

But it’s still not that common to see people walking around, unironically sporting a fanny pack around their waist. Colugo seems to sense this. In its pictures, it shows men slinging the bag over their shoulder like a small messenger bag. This is how male models wore fanny packs on the runway for the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration, in case you needed further validation of your fashion choices.

So there you go. A handy diaper bag that also allows you to be fashion-forward. It’s every parent’s dream.