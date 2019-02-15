The Netflix lockdown ended safely and without incident

Yesterday afternoon reports rapidly spread across social media that there was a lockdown at Netflix’s lot at Sunset Bronson Studios at Sunset and Bronson Avenue in Los Angeles due to an active shooter on the site. Thankfully, only half of that report was accurate. As Deadline reports , at 3:53 p.m. local time, Los Angeles law enforcement officials received a call claiming there was a person with a gun on the Netflix lot.

Netflix’s LA campus is on lockdown for a possible shooter. Helicopters overhead, police everywhere here. Roads closed. Employees were evacuated from one building to another. Just overheard one co-worker calling his grandma to allay her fears. Another scary day in America. — Jenna Marotta (@jennamarotta) February 15, 2019

The police quickly ordered all buildings in the lot to go on lockdown as they scoured the area. However, as the search for a gunman progressed it was later found that no one with a gun had ever been roaming the lot. Matter of fact, the LAPD has said that the alleged gunman never existed.

However, LAPD did arrest a man in connection with the incident later at a different location and took that person into custody. That suspect did not have a gun when police arrested him, reports The Verge. By 5:57 p.m. local time, people on the lot, which Netflix shares with CBS and local news channel KTLA, were given the all clear to leave with the lockdown being lifted.