Is it time to end corporate stock buybacks?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Bernie Sanders and Marco Rubio will never really see eye to eye on a political issue. But the two senators, who both ran for president on opposite sides of the aisle in 2016, have found common ground, strangely, in the idea that corporate stock buybacks–when a company pays a shareholder cash for their shares–are a bad thing .

For the past several decades, the goals of American businesses has become benefitting shareholders. Given that just 10% of the wealthiest Americans own 84% of all corporate stocks, this “shareholder primacy” model tends to benefit those who already have means.

On February 3, Sanders and Senator Chuck Schumer published a call for limits and regulation around buybacks, and Rubio added his support this week. This groundswell of bipartisan opposition comes as something of a surprise to Lenore Palladino, senior economist at the progressive economics think tank The Roosevelt Institute, though not an unwelcome one.

Amid all the discussion around stock buybacks in national politics, Palladino released a paper this week to give more clarity around how the shareholder primacy model has harmed workers (and not particularly helped companies), and lend support to calls for more regulation.

Shareholder primacy is an economic idea, first popularized in the 1970s, that “claims that the sole purpose of corporate activity is to maximize wealth for shareholders; thus, executives and boards of directors prioritize increasing share prices over all else,” Palladino writes.

Repurchasing stock from shareholders is a tactic companies use to inflate the price of their shares (the fewer shares there are distributed among holders, the more each individual share is worth). Companies will often invest their profits in buybacks to jack up their shares’ value in the market. Executives, whose compensation often consists of large amounts of stock, also benefit.

This is in contrast to how companies previously directed profits, into growing the company and increasing worker salaries. The shift toward shareholder primacy, Palladino adds, not coincidentally tracks along with corporate attacks on unions, which played a significant role in protecting worker prosperity.