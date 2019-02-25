These eerie portraits were painted by a very disturbed AI

The gigantic art print is of a giant, glowing skull. Set against a drab and blurry background, the macabre icon reflects hues of ruby, electric blue, and charcoal. Depending on your interpretation, it could be burning, or perhaps backlit by some flame. The result is an artistic mash-up that seems at once neoclassical–but also abstract and surrealist.

Or maybe it’s just a fiery Terminator head. After all, the piece, entitled Faceless Portrait #5, was made by artificially intelligence. It’s part of a series entitled Faceless Portraits Transcending Time on display at HG Contemporary in New York.

So what does a machine know about mortality? That depends largely on how it’s programmed. The technical artist behind the effort is a neural network dubbed AICAN, short for Artificial Intelligence Creative Adversarial Network. It lives at the Art and AI Lab at Rutgers, where computer scientist Ahmed Elgammal has steadily fed it over 100,000 images spanning five centuries of artistic genres.

The exact way that artificial intelligence takes on creative projects can vary. Early on, for instance, some experts in the field focused on teaching machines to digest and reproduce distinct artistic styles, so that they could be applied to other images to make them look like Van Gogh or Picasso. That technique called “style transfer” is what’s behind web-based images like these Starry Night-style landscapes or these real time-lapse videos that could transform in and out of Picasso or Van Goh mode.

Elgammal is doing something different. First, he asked AICAN to scan and analyze a vast body of artistic masterpieces to build a database of expert brushstrokes, themes, and imagery. Then he used what’s called an “adversarial network” technique to teach the machine to think up its own iterations. Adversarial networks basically give a machine two conflicting tasks, like a right brain versus left brain that will ultimately result in compromise.

In the most basic or “generative” form, an AI artist might tell its machine’s right brain to suggest art in some classic style or genre, while telling the left brain to reject anything that feels too similar to what the program has seen before. After repeated tries, the neural network adapts to start offering new images that fit the given parameters.

But Elgammal developed AICAN to go further. Instead of acting generatively, he asks it to be creative. To do that, he’s typically asked the neural net to create a new technique that riffs on many known styles throughout the ages but isn’t directly comparable to a specific one. It’s a mash-up technique, a way to hint at many known artforms, but also transcend them. (Here’s a look at some adaptations.)