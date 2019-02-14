advertisement
  • 3:41 pm

Trump is ready to declare a national emergency to get his wall: McConnell

[Photos: Flickr user Gage Skidmore (Trump) (McConnell)]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Because the world is not stressful enough right now, President Trump is prepared to declare a national emergency in order to fund his dream wall along the southern U.S. border. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who made the statement today on the Senate floor, saying Trump plans to make the declaration after he signs a funding bill—which does not include funding for the wall—to keep the government open. The current spending bill, signed three weeks ago, expires tomorrow.

This story is developing…

