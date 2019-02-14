Trump is ready to declare a national emergency to get his wall: McConnell

Because the world is not stressful enough right now, President Trump is prepared to declare a national emergency in order to fund his dream wall along the southern U.S. border. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who made the statement today on the Senate floor, saying Trump plans to make the declaration after he signs a funding bill—which does not include funding for the wall—to keep the government open. The current spending bill, signed three weeks ago, expires tomorrow.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell says President Trump has told him that he’s prepared to sign the government funding bill and that “he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time.” pic.twitter.com/h4CFVmzYKO
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2019
This story is developing…