Trump is ready to declare a national emergency to get his wall: McConnell

Because the world is not stressful enough right now, President Donald Trump is prepared to declare a national emergency in order to fund his dream wall along the southern U.S. border. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who made the statement today on the Senate floor, saying Trump plans to make the declaration after he signs a funding bill–which does not include funding for the wall–in order to keep the government open. The current spending bill, signed three weeks ago, expires tomorrow.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell says President Trump has told him that he’s prepared to sign the government funding bill and that “he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time.” pic.twitter.com/h4CFVmzYKO
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2019
This story is developing…