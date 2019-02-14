Trump is ready to declare a national emergency to get his wall: McConnell

Because the world is not stressful enough right now, President Donald Trump is prepared to declare a national emergency in order to fund his dream wall along the southern U.S. border. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who made the statement today on the Senate floor, saying Trump plans to make the declaration after he signs a funding bill–which does not include funding for the wall–in order to keep the government open. The current spending bill, signed three weeks ago, expires tomorrow.