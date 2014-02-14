Biotech’s high-tech infusion

Today, the U.S. spends roughly 20 percent of its GDP—more than a whopping $3.5 trillion a year—on healthcare. By 2030, this alarming number is expected to reach new highs due to an aging population. By then, one in five Americans will be 65 or over, which threatens to put even more pressure on an already beleaguered healthcare system.

Startling stats like these are not lost on Amgen. The international biotechnology company based in Thousand Oaks, California, is developing a collection of preventative medicines targeting age-related maladies such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and osteoporosis. However, to meaningfully move the needle, Amgen isn’t betting on its innovative drug development alone. The life science–focused company, which has reached millions of patients with its medicines, is bringing to bear technologies that leverage emerging datasets and advanced data analytic techniques. The goal: to increase the value of what it delivers to patients across the board.

Here’s how Amgen is embracing high-tech innovation in its effort to crack the code on some of society’s most debilitating illnesses.

EARLY WARNING SYSTEMS

At first blush, it might seem like discovering innovative medicines to tackle some of the most prevalent and major illnesses would be enough to solve some of the world’s biggest health problems. And yet, this type of investment is meaningless if the medicine that results never reaches the patient. Take osteoporosis. In the U.S., one in two women over the age of 50 will have an osteoporosis-related bone break in her lifetime despite the availability of preventative treatments. Why? One reason is that many women are not aware they could be at heightened risk.

To address this issue, Amgen is collaborating with an AI and medical-imaging outfit called Zebra Medical Vision. It employs machine-learning techniques to rapidly and automatically review thousands of CT scans to determine if potential osteoporotic fractures can be detected sooner. With earlier detection, doctors are better positioned to start therapeutic intervention. This work has the potential to prevent costly and potentially life-altering osteoporotic fractures.