13 apps to help you save–and make–money

Here are a few things you may not realize about people who have come into money: They usually know exactly what their bank balance looks like at any given point, and their investment strategy may be simpler than you might think. They may turn to financial managers and wealth management firms to oversee their finances, but in 2019, there’s no shortage of robo-advisers and budgeting tools to manage your money on the cheap.

Whether you’re looking to start investing or test out a new budgeting tool, here are some apps to consider.

Ellevest

If you’re a woman who wants to dip your toe into investing, Ellevest is a good place to start. Wall Street veteran Sallie Krawcheck started the platform to help close the gender gap in retirement savings. Even products that masquerade as “gender neutral” are usually designed with men in mind, according to Krawcheck. So Ellevest takes into account gender-based factors like life span and the wage gap, which impacts both how much women make and when their earnings plateau, as well as how women think about investing differently.

Betterment

This is the robo-adviser you’ve probably heard of. As the biggest, most popular independent robo-adviser, Betterment can help you with goal-based investing and even includes the option of a socially responsible investing portfolio. For a higher price point, the platform also provides access to human financial advisers.

Wealthfront

Then there’s Wealthfront, a rival product that initially positioned itself as an “engineer-driven” robo-adviser for Silicon Valley’s millennial techies. The platform can assist with college savings and now offers digital financial planning free of charge. Unlike Betterment, Wealthfront’s services are fully automated.

Personal Capital

If Wealthfront and Betterment are affordable and targeted at younger folks, Personal Capital is for people who might characterize themselves as more comfortable–those who have at least $100,000 in the bank. Like Betterment, Personal Capital gives you a mix of automated services and human advisers, though its account management fees are steeper.

Acorns

For people on the other end of the spectrum, there’s Acorns, which gives you the opportunity to start investing even if you have only a few dollars to spare. The app automatically rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the change. That’s why Acorns’s target audience is students or young professionals who don’t have much in the bank–in fact, the platform waives fees for four years if you register with an .edu email address. As of last year, Acorns also offers individual retirement accounts.