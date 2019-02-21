How to reframe your thinking about your coworkers’ annoying habits

There are plenty of things to worry about at the workplace. Are your customers or clients satisfied? Are you meeting the critical expectations of your job? Will changes in the economy affect your business?

But there are often things at work that bother you, even though they shouldn’t. And many of these involve annoying habits of colleagues that attract your attention and inflame your brain. That colleague who takes frequent loud personal phone calls may set your teeth grinding. The coworker who chews his gum loudly, or the one who shuffles her feet while she walks by may cause your blood pressure to start rising.

And these problems can really be magnified by open office environments where you feel you just can’t get a moment’s peace.

What can you do?

Seize control

A big reason why these small factors bother you so much is that they feel inescapable. Tons of work in psychology has focused on the concept of locus of control. An internal locus of control means that you feel like you are in the driver’s seat in your life. An external locus of control means that you feel like you are at the mercy of the events around you.

You get angry when sitting in traffic, because the events of the world have conspired to keep you from getting where you want to go. There is nothing you can do about it, but go with the (achingly slow) flow.

The factors that annoy you about your colleagues are typically things you can’t change about them. So, you may feel similarly stuck.