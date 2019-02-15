Home Page is being rereleased, like a time capsule from the internet’s early days

You have to be over 30 to remember a time when the internet felt like an infinite horizon free from corporate malfeasance. Justin Hall, dubbed by the New York Times as possibly “the founding father of personal bloggers,” sure does. He was there in 1994 when just several hundred websites existed, and the first web browser, Netscape Navigator, had yet to debut.

To Hall, the web was a big party to which he wanted to invite people. Or a group therapy session. He started his personal blog, Links From the Internet, long before the word “blog” had been invented. The then Swarthmore College freshman divulged his deepest feelings and described, in detail, his sexual escapades. While some (Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg, et al.) had visions of technological innovation and opportunistic fortune, Hall had a more existential pursuit, which he now boils down to, “Hey people, pay attention to me and help me be a better person because my dad didn’t love me enough.”

Giving impetus for this personal playback is the 20th anniversary rerelease of a documentary, Home Page, which director Doug Block made about Hall in 1999. This Saturday, Hall and Block will be hosting a screening of the film at the Jewish Film Institute in San Francisco, and there’s another one next week in New York City, on Thursday, followed by more screenings. And in April, the film will be available on DVD and through streaming.

In 1996, Block was interested in making a documentary about the emerging internet and was repeatedly told that he should check out Hall’s page. “What fascinated me about Justin was that what he was trying to get in real life, human connection and intimacy, was prevented by what he was doing online,” Block says of Hall’s oversharing tendencies, which would often alienate him from his friends and family. “He represents a time at the beginning of the internet when it was very innocent.”

Hall began posting when there was a semblance of privacy, or at least a limit to who might see your homepage. Visitors on the web would only get there by either being told directly about the URL or by linking from another site. Early search engines such as Lycos and Yahoo! changed all that. Suddenly, complete strangers could plug in the word “fellate myself” and they’d go directly to Hall’s site.

In Home Page, Block trails Hall as he proselytizes for the web as a guest speaker to the more traditional Newspaper Association of America and on a nationwide bus tour. Block interviews Hall and his friends who wrestle with their interpersonal dynamics in chat rooms and real life. The film ends wistfully, with different people, including Block and Hall, separately typing on their ’90s-era, clickety-clackety keyboards, looking to connect online.